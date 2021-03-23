UFC 260: Previewing Stipe Miocic-Francis Ngannou 2 and Other Matches on the Card

2 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Stipe Miocic (20-3) has established himself as the heavyweight division's apex predator, but his place atop the food chain is far from safe—not as long as Francis Ngannou (15-3) is part of the ecosystem.

As we discussed at the top of this article, Miocic has already successfully defended the heavyweight strap against Ngannou, defeating the hulking Cameroonian with a combination of takedowns and high-volume striking at UFC 220 in early 2018.

Unfortunately for the champion, Ngannou has since reasserted himself as the division's top contender by doing what he does best: knocking people senseless.

While Ngannou followed his loss to Miocic with a snooze-inducing decision setback against Derrick Lewis—a fight that saw the two knockout artists land just 31 combined strikes—he has been a juggernaut ever since. First, he bulldozed top-five contender Curtis Blaydes in 45 seconds. Then, he shut the lights out on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez in just 26 seconds. Next up, he took out another former champ in Junior dos Santos, this time in 71 seconds. That catches us up to his most recent win: a 20-second knockout victory over a top-five talent in Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

To summarize, that's four first-round knockouts over a procession of top contenders and former champions—all in less than three minutes combined. It takes longer to cook a frozen pizza.

Ngannou's recent blitzkriegs have been impressive enough to all but erase the memory of his hype-deflating losses to Miocic and Lewis and convince vast swaths of the MMA community that he's destined for gold. However, his meeting those expectations is far from certain.

The reality is that, while Ngannou has looked incredible in his last four fights, his wins have been so abrupt that he hasn't been able to show any real improvements to his game.

Can he stop the Miocic takedowns that foiled his first bid at gold? Is he prepared to fight for five hard rounds if a quick knockout fails to materialize? Or will he once again wilt in the face of Miocic's wrestling, volume and cardio?

These are the questions on the minds of fight fans everywhere ahead of UFC 260, and the questions that will be answered when these two are locked in the cage together in the card's main event.