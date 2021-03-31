    Report: 76ers' Joel Embiid Expected to Return from Knee Injury vs. Timberwolves

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 1, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    He's back. Well, almost.

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid reportedly is expected to return for the team's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Embiid hasn't played since March 14 because of a left knee bone bruise, with the Sixers resisting the temptation to rush him back in order to ensure his full participation in the postseason, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

    The 27-year-old is having his best season, averaging 29.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks for the high-flying 76ers, who are atop the Eastern Conference at 32-15.

    With standout performances including a 50-point, 17-rebound outing against the Chicago Bulls in February, Embiid is making a serious case to earn his first MVP nod, which would sit alongside his four All-Star selections.

    In the absence of the Kansas product, Philadelphia has looked to Dwight Howard for more action at center, though his stats pale in comparison to Embiid's and he's been ejected from two games in the past week alone.

    The 35-year-old is averaging 6.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the 76ers this season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Sixers Star Joel Embiid Is Expected To Return Against Timberwolves

      Sixers Star Joel Embiid Is Expected To Return Against Timberwolves
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Sixers Star Joel Embiid Is Expected To Return Against Timberwolves

      Zach Ciavolella
      via PHILLY SPORTS NETWORK

      Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star expected to return to lineup Saturday vs. Timberwolves, per report

      Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star expected to return to lineup Saturday vs. Timberwolves, per report
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star expected to return to lineup Saturday vs. Timberwolves, per report

      Sam Quinn
      via CBSSports.com

      Report: Joel Embiid to return for 76ers-Timberwolves on Saturday

      Report: Joel Embiid to return for 76ers-Timberwolves on Saturday
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Report: Joel Embiid to return for 76ers-Timberwolves on Saturday

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      Sixers star Joel Embiid expected to return to the floor after road trip

      Sixers star Joel Embiid expected to return to the floor after road trip
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Sixers star Joel Embiid expected to return to the floor after road trip

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire