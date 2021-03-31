Report: 76ers' Joel Embiid Expected to Return from Knee Injury vs. Timberwolves

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

He's back. Well, almost.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid reportedly is expected to return for the team's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Embiid hasn't played since March 14 because of a left knee bone bruise, with the Sixers resisting the temptation to rush him back in order to ensure his full participation in the postseason, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The 27-year-old is having his best season, averaging 29.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks for the high-flying 76ers, who are atop the Eastern Conference at 32-15.

With standout performances including a 50-point, 17-rebound outing against the Chicago Bulls in February, Embiid is making a serious case to earn his first MVP nod, which would sit alongside his four All-Star selections.

In the absence of the Kansas product, Philadelphia has looked to Dwight Howard for more action at center, though his stats pale in comparison to Embiid's and he's been ejected from two games in the past week alone.

The 35-year-old is averaging 6.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the 76ers this season.