NBA Trade Deadline 2021: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA trade deadline is rapidly drawing closer. Teams can still make in-season trades now, but that will change on Thursday, when the deadline strikes. After 3 p.m. ET on March 25, trades will have to wait until the offseason.

Unsurprisingly, the rumor mill is running at full speed so close to the deadline. There aren't as many big names circulating as in years past, but this is largely due to the flurry of moves that occurred in the offseason and earlier in the year.

James Harden, for example, made his way from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets in January. He'd probably be the biggest name on the market right now if he hadn't already made his move.

Still, some quality players are likely to change teams in the next 48 hours or so. Let's dig into some of the latest trade-related buzz.