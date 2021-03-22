    Knicks' Derrick Rose Details COVID-19 Recovery, Symptoms: 'It's Very Serious'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 and dealt with significant symptoms from the virus.

    "It's real. The COVID thing, I know a lot of people overlook it but it's very serious. It's real," Rose told reporters Monday. "I had the flu. It was nothing like the flu...It was that times 10."

    Rose said his family also tested positive for COVID-19, including his kids.

    The 32-year-old has been out since February due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, missing eight games around the All-Star break. He was cleared to return for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards.

    In 10 appearances since coming over in a February trade from the Detroit Pistons, Rose has averaged 12.5 points and 4.9 assists per game. 

    The Knicks went 7-3 with Rose in the lineup but struggled to a 3-5 record since, falling to seventh in the Eastern Conference at 21-22.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rose rejoins Knicks, but return to play unclear

      Rose rejoins Knicks, but return to play unclear
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Rose rejoins Knicks, but return to play unclear

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Knicks’ Derrick Rose clears NBA protocols, shares COVID-19 battle

      Knicks’ Derrick Rose clears NBA protocols, shares COVID-19 battle
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Knicks’ Derrick Rose clears NBA protocols, shares COVID-19 battle

      : Alder Almo
      via Empire Sports Media

      Westchester Knicks 2020-21 season recap

      Westchester Knicks 2020-21 season recap
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Westchester Knicks 2020-21 season recap

      Chris Priczak
      via Posting and Toasting

      Elgin Baylor Dies at 86

      Lakers confirm the 11-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer died of natural causes

      Elgin Baylor Dies at 86
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Elgin Baylor Dies at 86

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report