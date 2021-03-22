Knicks' Derrick Rose Details COVID-19 Recovery, Symptoms: 'It's Very Serious'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 and dealt with significant symptoms from the virus.

"It's real. The COVID thing, I know a lot of people overlook it but it's very serious. It's real," Rose told reporters Monday. "I had the flu. It was nothing like the flu...It was that times 10."

Rose said his family also tested positive for COVID-19, including his kids.

The 32-year-old has been out since February due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, missing eight games around the All-Star break. He was cleared to return for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards.

In 10 appearances since coming over in a February trade from the Detroit Pistons, Rose has averaged 12.5 points and 4.9 assists per game.

The Knicks went 7-3 with Rose in the lineup but struggled to a 3-5 record since, falling to seventh in the Eastern Conference at 21-22.