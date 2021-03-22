    Knicks Rumors: Austin Rivers Candidate for Buyout If NY Can't Find Trade

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    New York Knicks guard Austin Rivers (8) brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks could buy out veteran guard Austin Rivers if they can't find a trade suitor for him before Thursday's deadline, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe

    Per Lowe, the Milwaukee Bucks are a prime candidate to sign him in such a scenario to replace D.J. Augustin, who was traded in the P.J. Tucker deal.

                              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

