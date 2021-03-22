Knicks Rumors: Austin Rivers Candidate for Buyout If NY Can't Find Trade

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks could buy out veteran guard Austin Rivers if they can't find a trade suitor for him before Thursday's deadline, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Per Lowe, the Milwaukee Bucks are a prime candidate to sign him in such a scenario to replace D.J. Augustin, who was traded in the P.J. Tucker deal.

