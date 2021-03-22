Knicks Rumors: Austin Rivers Candidate for Buyout If NY Can't Find Trade

Knicks Rumors: Austin Rivers Candidate for Buyout If NY Can't Find TradeMarch 22, 2021
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press
The New York Knicks could buy out veteran guard Austin Rivers if they can't find a trade suitor for him before Thursday's deadline, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.
Per Lowe, the Milwaukee Bucks are a prime candidate to sign him in such a scenario to replace D.J. Augustin, who was traded in the P.J. Tucker deal.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Kyrie Out Next 3 Games
Nets announce Irving won't join the team on upcoming three-game road trip 'in order to tend to a family matter