    Celtics Trade Rumors: Magic's Evan Fournier Linked to Boston Ahead of Deadline

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics are reportedly considered a "potential suitor" for Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

    The 28-year-old has been in and out of the lineup this season, with groin and back injuries limiting him to just 24 games. He has thrived when healthy, however, averaging 19.1 points per contest, which would be a career high.

    Fournier has averaged at least 15 points per game in each of the last five seasons and is a career 37.6 percent shooter from three-point range. 

    The wing also showcased his offensive upside with 31 points in Friday's win over the Brooklyn Nets, shooting 10-of-13 from the field and 6-of-8 from three-point range.

    He would be a welcome addition for Boston, which needs more scoring options behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Guards Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart have returned from injuries but neither has been consistent offensively this season. 

    The Celtics still have high expectations but enter Monday just 21-21 and in sixth in the Eastern Conference.

    It could force the front office to be aggressive ahead of the March 25 trade deadline seeking help to keep up with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Fournier is set to become a free agent in the offseason after making $17 million in 2020-21.

    Related

      How Celtics Reportedly View Tristan Thompson Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline

      How Celtics Reportedly View Tristan Thompson Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      How Celtics Reportedly View Tristan Thompson Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline

      Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
      via NESN.com

      Tristan Thompson’s skill set can help a contender (and net the Celtics a future asset)

      Tristan Thompson’s skill set can help a contender (and net the Celtics a future asset)
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Tristan Thompson’s skill set can help a contender (and net the Celtics a future asset)

      Jesse Cinquini
      via CelticsBlog

      Celtics pursuing trades for Aaron Gordon, John Collins; Marcus Smart could be included

      Celtics pursuing trades for Aaron Gordon, John Collins; Marcus Smart could be included
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Celtics pursuing trades for Aaron Gordon, John Collins; Marcus Smart could be included

      Khari Thompson
      via Boston.com

      Kyrie Out Next 3 Games

      Nets announce Irving won't join the team on upcoming three-game road trip 'in order to tend to a family matter

      Kyrie Out Next 3 Games
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Out Next 3 Games

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report