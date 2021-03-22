Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors: Heat Could Deal Vet in 'Impact Move'

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

The Miami Heat could trade Andre Iguodala in an effort to land a top player ahead of the March 25 deadline, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe of ESPN.

"Do not rule out" a deal featuring the veteran forward, per Lowe.

Iguodala has provided valuable experience off the bench for Miami, but his $15 million salary in 2020-21 could be needed to match salaries in a trade.

Miami has reportedly focused on Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who has a $30.5 million salary. The team might have to include Iguodala and Kelly Olynyk ($12.6 million) in any package for a trade to work.

Miami might need a big swing at the trade deadline in order to remain a contender for the NBA title this season.

After reaching the NBA Finals last year, the squad has struggled with consistency and sits fifth in the East at 22-21. A surge of 11 wins in 12 games was followed by three straight losses. Even with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and plenty of depth, there doesn't appear to be enough firepower to keep up with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

This could mean parting with a player who has been to the NBA Finals in six straight seasons.

Iguodala was a key piece for the Golden State Warriors during their run of three championships in five years, winning Finals MVP in 2015. He brought his skill set to the Heat after a midseason trade last term and appeared in all 21 playoff games.

The 37-year-old is averaging just 4.7 points per game in 2020-21, but he plays 21.4 minutes per game and ranks fifth on the team with 1.3 win shares, per Basketball Reference.