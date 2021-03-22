    Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors: Heat Could Deal Vet in 'Impact Move'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala (28) goes to the basket against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March. 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
    Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

    The Miami Heat could trade Andre Iguodala in an effort to land a top player ahead of the March 25 deadline, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe of ESPN.

    "Do not rule out" a deal featuring the veteran forward, per Lowe.

    Iguodala has provided valuable experience off the bench for Miami, but his $15 million salary in 2020-21 could be needed to match salaries in a trade.

    Miami has reportedly focused on Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who has a $30.5 million salary. The team might have to include Iguodala and Kelly Olynyk ($12.6 million) in any package for a trade to work.

    Miami might need a big swing at the trade deadline in order to remain a contender for the NBA title this season.

    After reaching the NBA Finals last year, the squad has struggled with consistency and sits fifth in the East at 22-21. A surge of 11 wins in 12 games was followed by three straight losses. Even with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and plenty of depth, there doesn't appear to be enough firepower to keep up with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

    This could mean parting with a player who has been to the NBA Finals in six straight seasons.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Iguodala was a key piece for the Golden State Warriors during their run of three championships in five years, winning Finals MVP in 2015. He brought his skill set to the Heat after a midseason trade last term and appeared in all 21 playoff games.

    The 37-year-old is averaging just 4.7 points per game in 2020-21, but he plays 21.4 minutes per game and ranks fifth on the team with 1.3 win shares, per Basketball Reference.

    Related

      Kyrie Out Next 3 Games

      Nets announce Irving won't join the team on upcoming three-game road trip 'in order to tend to a family matter

      Kyrie Out Next 3 Games
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Out Next 3 Games

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Miami Heat could trade Andre Iguodala if they find impact move

      Report: Miami Heat could trade Andre Iguodala if they find impact move
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Report: Miami Heat could trade Andre Iguodala if they find impact move

      Brad Sullivan
      via Heat Nation

      Report: Bulls, Heat Among Teams Eyeing Dinwiddie

      Report: Bulls, Heat Among Teams Eyeing Dinwiddie
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Report: Bulls, Heat Among Teams Eyeing Dinwiddie

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂

      🔥 Aaron Gordon buzz heating up 👁 Hawks latest suitor for Oladipo

      Our insider has the latest scoops. Read now 📲

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report