Bears' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears only won eight games in 2020, but they did manage to squeak into the playoffs. This was enough of a success to earn head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace another opportunity to helm the franchise.

However, an 8-8 season should not be the goal of any NFL team, so Chicago has taken some significant steps to change its roster this offseason. A reduced salary cap made for some difficult decisions, and the Bears have had to include some subtractions along with their free-agent additions.

Here we will examine some of the most significant moves that Chicago has made this offseason and grade them based on factors like salary-cap implications, potential short- and long-term impacts, team needs and roster makeup.