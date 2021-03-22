Patriots' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 4

Sam Craft/Associated Press

No team has been busier since the NFL's free-agency period began last week than the New England Patriots. They entered the offseason with a ton of cap space, and then they went on a spending spree, addressing numerous holes they had on their roster.

The Pats have added new playmakers to their offense and addressed some needs on defense. And they still have $9.86 million of available cap space (according to Over the Cap) to use if they want to bring in any other players. Plus, New England will also bolster its roster via the 2021 NFL draft.

After going 7-9 and missing the playoffs in 2020, the Patriots could be looking to avoid a rebuild and quickly turn things back around in 2021. Will these moves pay off and help New England get back into the postseason next season? It will be interesting to see.

Here's a look at the players who the Patriots have added during free agency so far, along with grades for several of their key early-offseason decisions.