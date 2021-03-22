Raiders' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 4

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Recently, the Las Vegas Raiders have had some surprising subtractions from their roster, as well as some strong additions. And with this year's NFL free-agency period only one week old, their team could continue to change as the offseason moves on.

Needing to clear some cap space in order to make some free-agent signings, Las Vegas was successful in doing so, allowing it to make some notable additions to its roster. That includes defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, running back Kenyan Drake, wide receiver John Brown and others.

However, the Raiders' most noteworthy move of the offseason thus far was their decision to trade Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals. Only time will tell if that was a wise move. But it's clearly one that greatly changes how Las Vegas' offense will look in 2021.

Here's a look at the players who the Raiders have added during free agency so far, along with grades for several of their key early-offseason decisions.