Mavericks' Last-Minute Trade Targets Before 2021 NBA Deadline

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Dallas digs the long ball. Most modern NBA teams do, of course, but the Mavs embrace the three-point arc like few others, ranking ninth in three-point makes and sixth in three-point attacks.

There's only one problem: Dallas is all the way down at 17th when it comes to connection rate. The Mavs have a few rocket-launchers in the rotation, but there aren't many high-volume, high-efficiency splashers.

Wayne Ellington has maintained his effectiveness into his 30s by making that specific skill his specialty. Since 2016-17, he has splashed the 29th-most triples in the league. In case that doesn't sound impressive enough, he has the 13th-best percentage among the 30 players with at least 645 threes, and he's the only player in that group to log fewer than 7,500 minutes (he's at 6,093).

There aren't any other notable tools in his bag, but that will keep his trade cost low. If the Mavs are in the market for a cheap net-shredder, Ellington might be as good as it gets.