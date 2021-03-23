Knicks' Last-Minute Trade Targets Before 2021 NBA Deadline

1 of 3

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The last great Knicks point guard was...Walt Frazier? OK, we're (half) joking, but it's been a minute since New York employed a top-shelf ball-mover.

That should have the Knicks hot on the heels of Lonzo Ball. He's a natural floor general who doesn't need to take many shots to have an impact—exactly the kind of player you would want alongside RJ Barrett and Julius Randle.

Ball is also an upcoming restricted free agent, which might give the New Orleans Pelicans reason to consider moving him. If they make that decision, the Knicks should make the first phone call to get him as they have "always kept an eye" on him, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

As impressive as rookie Immanuel Quickley has been, he's not much of a playmaker. Adding Ball would scratch that itch, and there's enough size, shooting and defense between them to share the same backcourt.