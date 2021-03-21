    Giants Rumors: Adoree' Jackson Contract 'High Priority' After Titans Release

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2021

    Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) rushes against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Ravens defeat Titans 20-13. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
    Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

    The New York Giants have made signing cornerback Adoree' Jackson a "high priority," according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN.

    Giants defensive backs Jabrill Peppers and Darnay Holmes have reportedly been recruiting the free agent, per Schultz.

    Jackson had spent the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but a knee injury limited him to just three games in 2020. He was released last week in a move that helped clear cap space for Janoris Jenkins.

    The 2017 first-round draft pick made an immediate impact for Tennessee, appearing in every game over his first two seasons with 29 of 32 starts. He led the team with 17 passes defended in 2017 while his 73 tackles in 2018 ranked fifth on the squad.

    Jackson was also an impact player on special teams earlier in his career, tallying 923 all-purpose yards as a rookie.

    Injuries have slowed him over the past two years with just 14 games played in this stretch, but a new team could give him a chance at a fresh start.

    The Giants already have a quality secondary led by James Bradberry and Logan Ryan, helping the defense rank 11th in the NFL in net passing yards allowed per attempt. New York finished ninth in points allowed last season after ranking 30th in the category a year earlier.

    Adding another top athlete like Jackson could make the unit even stronger in 2021.

