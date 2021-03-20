    Dez Bryant Backs Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Criticism Starting to 'Get on My Nerves'

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 20, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) plays in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Free-agent NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant defended Baltimore Ravens quarterback and ex-teammate Lamar Jackson from criticism in a tweet that dropped Saturday.

    Bryant played with the Ravens last season, catching six passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns in six regular-season games. He returned to the field for the first time since the 2017, which marked the end of an eight-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

    Bryant has been the beneficiary of great quarterback play for much of his career between Tony Romo and Dak Prescott of the Cowboys and now Jackson with the Ravens. He knows a thing or two about good passers, and Jackson is certainly that (and then some).

    Jackson's third year in the league wasn't as successful as his second, although his 2019 campaign ended with an NFL MVP award, so he had rather lofty standards to meet.

    Still, Jackson excelled by completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 26 touchdowns (nine interceptions). He also rushed for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns. Jackson also finished strong despite testing positive for COVID-19 and sitting out a late-season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    The Ravens also went 11-5 and made the playoffs for the third time in Jackson's three-year NFL career.

