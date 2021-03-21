Braun Strowman Beats Elias at WWE Fastlane 2021 After Shane McMahon Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Though he was victorious against Elias, Braun Strowman was unable to gain a measure of revenge on Shane McMahon on Sunday night at WWE Fastlane.

McMahon claimed to have suffered an injury while working out before the pay-per-view.

That led him to tab Elias as his replacement for a scheduled encounter against The Monster Among Men. Not surprisingly, Strowman had little trouble dispatching his surprise opponent.

Obviously, the bad blood that led to the original match remains.

Things have gotten personal between Strowman and McMahon in recent weeks with Shane-O-Mac questioning his rival's intelligence and doing everything possible to poke and prod The Monster Among Men.

Strowman demanded an apology when McMahon suggested he was stupid, and while the WWE producer did oblige, he clearly wasn't remorseful. That led to him making fun of The Monster even more and enraging the massive Superstar.

McMahon's needling led to a match between them on Monday's episode of Raw, although it quickly became clear that he was setting Strowman up in order to get one up on him and embarrass him.

Rather than engaging with The Monster Among Men, McMahon ran outside the ring. Strowman tried to run him over, but Shane-O-Mac grabbed a camera and laid him out.

After a couple of shots to the head with the camera, McMahon placed Strowman on the announce table and put him through it with his patented top-rope elbow drop.

As if that wasn't enough, McMahon set out to humiliate Strowman, and he did precisely that by pulling buckets of green paint out from under the ring and dumping them over his head.

That led to a match between McMahon and Strowman being announced for Fastlane. It was pulled from the advertising on the website afterward but mentioned again on the go-home episode of SmackDown before Fastlane.

It was uncertain going into Sunday whether the match would actually happen, and those fears were proved to be justified. Strowman couldn't enjoy any retribution by beating McMahon at Fastlane, so one can only assume another match at WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11 is in the cards.

