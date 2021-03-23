    Stephen Curry out at Least 3 More Games for Warriors with Tailbone Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry brings the ball up court against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
    Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that star Stephen Curry will miss at least three more games after an MRI revealed inflammation in the tailbone.

    Curry will be re-evaluted in a week.

    The Warriors sit ninth in the Western Conference at 22-21, a record that reflects the general inconsistency they've displayed throughout the season. Golden State would likely be anchored near the bottom of the standings were it not for Curry's efforts.

    Through 39 appearances, the two-time MVP is averaging 29 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. He remains more than capable of going supernova, as demonstrated in his 62-point night against the Portland Trail Blazers in January.

    Curry would be generating more MVP buzz if the Warriors weren't so collectively mediocre. Klay Thompson's season-ending injuries over the past two years highlighted how thin the roster had become because of attrition and salary-cap concerns.

    Even at what constitutes a full-strength roster in 2020-21, avoiding the play-in tournament could be a struggle for the Warriors. If Curry is out for a stretch of games, they could fall out of the playoff picture entirely in the West.

