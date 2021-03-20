Report: Warriors' Kevin Looney Enters Health Protocols, out vs. Grizzlies

Matt York/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney has reportedly entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Per Marcus Thompson and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Looney has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies while in the protocol.

Looney will become the third member of the Warriors in the health and safety protocols when the team announces the move.

Golden State announced after Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets that James Wiseman and Eric Paschall have been placed in the protocol.

Per the NBA's rules for the 2020-21 season, players who are exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for seven days without testing positive before they can return. Anyone who tests positive must sit out at least 10 days after the first positive test.

Looney, 25, has appeared in 32 of Golden State's 42 games. He is averaging 4.0 points on 59.8 percent shooting and 4.1 rebounds per game.