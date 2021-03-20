76ers' Ben Simmons: Men's, Women's NCAA Tournament Disparities Are 'Bulls--t'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is the latest high-profile figure to call out the NCAA's treatment of the women's basketball tournament.

The guard discussed the disparity seen over the past week:

This statement comes after Oregon player Sedona Prince showed the vast differences between the weight rooms set up for the men's and women's basketball tournaments:

Players involved are also receiving different tests for COVID-19, with the women's antigen test considered less reliable, per Jordan Mendoza of USA Today.

Simmons, 24, played only one season in the NCAA at LSU before moving onto the NBA, but he has been critical of those in charge of the college game in the past.

"The NCAA is really f--ked up," Simmons said on Showtime's One & Done (via Myron Medcalf of ESPN). "We're the ones waking up early as hell to be the best teams and do everything they want us to do and then the players get nothing."

On Friday, NCAA Vice President of Women's Basketball Lynn Holzman apologized for the disparities Friday and said improvements would be made by Saturday.