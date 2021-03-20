Report: Tiger Woods Showed No Signs of Deceleration Before Crash

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Tiger Woods reportedly "never hit the brakes" during the car crash that led to a three-week stay in two Los Angeles-area hospitals before he returned home to South Florida earlier this week.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday the latest information from the investigation suggests Woods was driving "normal" until he started accelerating shortly before the crash and there's "no evidence he took his foot off the gas" or did anything to "prevent the crash once he lost control of the vehicle."

Woods suffered two fractures in his right leg in the crash among other injuries, and he reportedly told a responding officer he had no memory of the crash.

The probe is ongoing, with authorities looking at information gathered from the vehicle's black box.

Woods released a statement Tuesday upon his return home:

Local authorities said the stretch of road where Woods crashed is "known for wrecks" and responding officers found no signs of impairment, per Stefanie Dazio and Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press.

No charges have been filed in the case.

"I will say that it's very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said.

Woods last competed in December's PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie. His most recent official start was the 2020 Masters in November, where he finished 38th.

The 45-year-old California native announced in January he underwent his fifth back surgery.

He was back in his home state last month to serve as host of the Genesis Invitational, and he was driving to film a television segment the Tuesday morning after the tournament when the crash occurred.

Woods has won 82 PGA Tour tournaments, which is tied with Sam Snead for the most in history, and his 15 major titles rank second all-time behind only Jack Nicklaus' 18.