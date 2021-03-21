ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2021: Dates, TV and Live-Stream Schedule

John Locher/Associated Press

The 2021 World Figure Skating Championships are set to commence Monday, nearly one year to the day after the 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The best skaters on Earth will gather in Stockholm for a week of intense competition to determine who will make it to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The United States' Nathan Chen is looking to defend the men's titles. Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China return as the reigning pairs champions while the gold medal-winning ice dance pair of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron withdrew from the field to focus on the 2022 season and the Olympics.

Russian star Alina Zagitova remains on her previously announced hiatus and will not be in the field to defend her women's title, either.

Here's a look at this year's schedule and which skaters are worth keeping an eye on.

Broadcast Schedule

Wednesday, March 24

Women's Short Program (5 a.m. - 11 a.m.), Peacock Premium

Women's Short Program (9 a.m. - 11 a.m.), NBC Sports Network

Pairs' Short Program (1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.), Peacock Premium

Thursday, March 25

Pairs' Short Program (1:30 a.m. - 3 a.m.), NBC Sports Network*

Men's Short Program (6 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.), Peacock Premium

Pairs' Freestyle (1:10 p.m. - 5 p.m.), Peacock Premium

Pairs' Freestyle (3 p.m. - 5 p.m.), NBC Sports Network

Men's Short Program (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) NBC Sports Network*

Friday, March 26

Rhythm Dance (5:45 a.m. - 11 a.m.), Peacock Premium

Women's Freestyle (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.), Peacock Premium

Women's Freestyle (2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.), NBC Sports Network

Rhythm Dance (10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.), NBC Sports Network*

Saturday, March 27

Men's Freestyle (6 a.m. - 10 a.m.), Peacock Premium

Free Dance (12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.), Peacock Premium

Men's Freestyle (2 p.m. - 4 p.m.), NBC Sports Network*

Free Dance (4 p.m. - 6 p.m.), NBC Sports Network*

Women's Freestyle (8 p.m.), NBC*

All times ET. Full broadcast schedule via NBC Sports.

*Delayed Broadcast.

Preview

All eyes will be on Chen as he goes for his third consecutive gold medal at the World Championships. Arguably the best male skater in the world, Chen has won the past 13 competitions he's entered and, at 21, appears to only be getting better.

Joining him from the United States are the 26-year-old Jason Brown and the 20-year-old Vincent Zhou on the men's side.

Brown placed ninth at the most recent Worlds and is seeking a bit of redemption on the year's biggest stage. Zhou, meanwhile, placed second at the U.S. Championships this year and will enter as one of the top challengers to Chen's title.

Bradie Tennell, 23, leads the Americans from the women's side after taking the gold medal at the U.S. Championships in January. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will look to build on their own gold medals at the U.S. Championships with another strong showing at Worlds.

Fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates will likely stand in the way as the top challengers to Hubbell and Donohue as skating fans hope for a showdown similar to when the two pairs faced off at the U.S. Championships, going back and forth in the standings before Hubbell and Donohue pulled off the win.

In pairs, the field will be chasing the Russian duo of Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov. Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro will be worth keeping an eye on to see whether they can continue putting pressure on the Russian pair—if not take the gold medal from the tournament favorites.