Hulk Hogan, Titus O'Neil to Host WWE WrestleMania 37

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

WWE announced Friday that Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil are the hosts for WrestleMania 37, which is scheduled to take place April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

O'Neil also served as co-host of the second night of last year's WrestleMania alongside NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.