    Hulk Hogan, Titus O'Neil to Host WWE WrestleMania 37

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021
    FILE - In this Wednesday, March 9, 2016 file photo, Hulk Hogan, whose given name is Terry Bollea, waits in the courtroom during a break in his trial against Gawker Media in St. Petersburg, Fla. A jury has hit Gawker Media with $15 million in punitive damages and its owner with $10 million, adding to the $115 million it awarded last week for publishing a sex video of Hogan. The jury returned its decision Monday, March 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, Pool, File) MANDATORY NEW YORK POST OUT
    Steve Nesius/Associated Press

    WWE announced Friday that Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil are the hosts for WrestleMania 37, which is scheduled to take place April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

    O'Neil also served as co-host of the second night of last year's WrestleMania alongside NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

                     

