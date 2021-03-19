    Report: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier UFC Trilogy Fight Targeted for July 10

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021

    FILE - This Sept. 27, 2014, file photo shows Conor McGregor, left, kicking at Dustin Poirier, during their fight in Las Vegas. The UFC is surging toward the end of the year by flexing its promotional muscles for three straight nights in Vegas. McGregor’s featherweight title showdown with champion Jose Aldo is only the culmination of a three-day fight extravaganza this weekend. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    The UFC is reportedly hopeful in making Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III part of a card occurring on July 10.

    According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the UFC originally wanted to put the bout on a May 15 card, but negotiations have taken longer than expected. Since the company won't put the fight on UFC 263 on June 12, which is set to be headlined by Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno, July 10 is the next logical landing spot.

    McGregor and Poirier last fought at UFC 257 on Jan. 24, and it ended in shocking fashion with Poirier beating McGregor by second-round technical knockout.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

