NBA Trade Rumors: Aaron Gordon Would Cost 1st-Round Pick, 'Good Young Player'

If the Orlando Magic trade Aaron Gordon before the March 25 deadline, he will reportedly come at a hefty price.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Magic are asking for a first-round pick and a "good young player" in exchange for Gordon.

Gordon has one year and about $16.4 million remaining on his contract beyond this season, meaning any team that acquires him won't just be getting a rental, which puts even losing teams unlikely to make the playoffs this season in the mix.

The 25-year-old Gordon has been limited to 21 games this season due to injury, but he recently returned to action and seems to be rounding into form.

While Gordon's scoring (13.7 points per game) and rebounding (6.9 per game) are at their lowest marks since the 2016-17 season, his 4.1 assists per contest are a career high, plus he's shooting a career-best 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The 2014 No. 4 overall draft pick out of Arizona seemed to be trending toward becoming an All-Star a few seasons ago when he averaged a career-high 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game during the 2017-18 campaign.

Although that hasn't come to fruition and possibly never will, there is no question that Gordon is a talented and versatile piece who could help any number of NBA teams this season and beyond.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported recently that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers are two teams with known interest in Gordon.

Since the T-Wolves have the worst record in the NBA, they would be looking toward the future in acquiring Gordon. While it is difficult to say how he would fit, a core of Gordon, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell is tantalizing.

Meanwhile, the Blazers are tied for fifth in the Western Conference at 24-16 and would be adding Gordon to what is already a playoff-caliber team.

He would add some secondary scoring behind the likes of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, becoming a key role player along with Gary Trent Jr., Carmelo Anthony, Enes Kanter and Co.

The Magic are in the midst of a nine-game losing streak and own the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference this season at 13-27.

That means Orlando should be a seller at this year's deadline, and Gordon may be the most likely piece to move from the team along with guard Evan Fournier.