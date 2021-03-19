    LeBron James, LaMelo Ball Star in Duel as Lakers Take Down Hornets 116-105

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 19, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, back left, scores past Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) and forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 116-105 on Thursday in Staples Center.

    Lakers forward LeBron James' 37 points led all scorers. LaMelo Ball led the Charlotte Hornets with 26 points (20 in the second half).

    The Lakers are just one-and-a-half games behind the Utah Jazz for first place in the Western Conference. They jumped the Phoenix Suns for second place as well.

    The Hornets, who had won four of five games entering Thursday, fell to 20-20. They are tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

                    

    Notable Performances

    Hornets PG LaMelo Ball: 26 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Hornets G Terry Rozier: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

    Hornets F P.J. Washington: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks

    Lakers F LeBron James: 37 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists

    Lakers G Dennis Schroder: 22 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds

    Lakers F Kyle Kuzma: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

        

    LeBron Takes Over

    LeBron James played through a sore left ankle that landed him on the pregame injury report, but he gutted through the ailment to dominate the Hornets on a night when the Lakers needed his scoring production.

    James was exceptional everywhere on the floor, shooting 14-of-22 overall and 4-of-9 from three-point range. It was clear James was going to assert himself as a scorer early, dropping seven of the Lakers' first nine points. He ended up with 13 for the quarter thanks in part to a fast-break dunk and a layup following a spin move.

    Defense turned into offense in the second quarter, with a steal turning into a lob that led to a James dunk:

    He ended the first half with 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

    The third quarter was not as prosperous for the Lakers, who saw their 15-point halftime lead completely evaporate. The Lakers started regaining momentum, though, in part because of excellent ball movement punctuated by James' pass to Kuzma for a corner jumper.

    James' crisp passing was on display yet again in the fourth quarter when he threaded a needle to Alex Caruso.

    He ended up with eight more points in the fourth to keep the Hornets at bay en route to another clutch performance.

             

    LaMelo Stars in 2nd Half

    The Hornets came up short Thursday, but there were plenty of encouraging takeaways. Namely, Ball was excellent in the second half after a cold opening to the game.

    The Hornets trailed 60-45 at halftime. Ball entered the break with just six points on 2-of-8 shooting, but it was all LaMelo afterward.

    Thanks partially to his efforts, Charlotte came all the way back from an 18-point second-quarter deficit, tying the game at 64 following this Ball layup.

    That capped a personal 6-0 run.

    The Lakers pulled away yet again, but the Hornets responded, with Ball nailing a big three to bring his team within 86-85.

    He took care of business often in the second half, including a step-back over James and a killer crossover that led to a circus shot for two.

    Ball also frequently found his teammates, slicing into the lane and hitting center Bismack Biyombo for two:

    Ball has been nothing short of sensational ever since entering the starting lineup on Feb. 1, and Charlotte has gone 11-9 in that stretch to get into postseason contention.

    Credit goes to Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier (among others) for their work, but Ball's presence has been the key to the Hornets moving in the right direction.

             

    What's Next?

    The Lakers will welcome the Atlanta Hawks, who have won seven straight games, into Staples Center on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

    Charlotte will also be playing in Staples Center on Saturday, but the Hornets will be facing the Clippers at 10 p.m.

    Related

      10 Trade-Deadline Predictions 🔮

      👀 Will Lakers make a trade? ✈️ Blazers land star forward 📲 Read latest predictions with the deadline one week away

      10 Trade-Deadline Predictions 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      10 Trade-Deadline Predictions 🔮

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: John Collins Trade 'Unlikely'

      Hawks likely won't trade Collins at the deadline, with his rookie deal making it hard to find return value

      Report: John Collins Trade 'Unlikely'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: John Collins Trade 'Unlikely'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Heat Interested in Dinwiddie

      Miami joins Detroit among teams that have expressed interest in Nets guard ahead of the deadline (SNY)

      Heat Interested in Dinwiddie
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Heat Interested in Dinwiddie

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Kings Likely Keeping Hield, HB

      Sacramento doesn't want to tank, won't trade Buddy Hield or Harrison Barnes unless 'blown away' by an offer (SI)

      Report: Kings Likely Keeping Hield, HB
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Kings Likely Keeping Hield, HB

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report