Georges St-Pierre on Khabib's Potential UFC Return: They Want a Guy to Beat Him

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre doesn't believe the UFC wants retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov to leave fighting on his own terms.

St-Pierre appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and spoke about why the organization was trying to bring Nurmagomedov back into the Octagon (h/t Alexander K. Lee of MMAFighting.com):

"From a business standpoint, for sure the UFC does not like one of their athletes to leave on their own terms, especially when they are champions. They like to keep the ball rolling in the organization and that's one of the things they were angry at me [about], I've done this two times. But I think they attach too much importance into that. If you look at boxing, the way they promote the sport, it would be for example, 'Mayweather vs. Canelo,' and then after you know what they're fighting for.