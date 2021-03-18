Georges St-Pierre on Khabib's Potential UFC Return: They Want a Guy to Beat Him

Georges St-Pierre on Khabib's Potential UFC Return: They Want a Guy to Beat HimMarch 19, 2021
UFC legend Georges St-Pierre doesn't believe the UFC wants retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov to leave fighting on his own terms.
St-Pierre appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and spoke about why the organization was trying to bring Nurmagomedov back into the Octagon (h/t Alexander K. Lee of MMAFighting.com):
"From a business standpoint, for sure the UFC does not like one of their athletes to leave on their own terms, especially when they are champions. They like to keep the ball rolling in the organization and that's one of the things they were angry at me [about], I've done this two times. But I think they attach too much importance into that. If you look at boxing, the way they promote the sport, it would be for example, 'Mayweather vs. Canelo,' and then after you know what they're fighting for.
"But in UFC, the way they promote it is 'UFC 259,' that's the UFC, they promote the UFC, then you have the two guys. So it's just a different way they promote the sport. I think the promotion should be more centered on the athlete than the promotion because there's all kinds of titles. The title is just a meaning. Even if you're champion, doesn't mean that people think that you are the best in the world if you are champion. You can be champion, but you haven't fought the best guy. People are not stupid. People know that."
