David Andrews, Patriots Reportedly Agree to 4-Year Contract

Center David Andrews reportedly isn't going anywhere.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Andrews signed a four-year deal to remain with the New England Patriots. "Andrews is a longtime team captain and is one of the most respected players on the entire roster," Yates wrote.

Kim Jones of NFL Network noted it was Andrews' "wish" to return to the only NFL team he has ever played for during a career that dates back to 2015.

This is something of a surprise, as Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported the Patriots signed Ted Karras to a one-year deal on Wednesday. Karras was a Patriot earlier in his career but played center for the Miami Dolphins last season.

"The Patriots didn't expect to bring back David Andrews, which is why they turned to Ted Karras on Wednesday," Doug Kyed of NESN wrote. "Wide receiver Julian Edelman even posted a goodbye to David Andrews via Instagram on Thursday. Change of plans, and Andrews is back."

Andrews has anchored two Super Bowl championship-winning offensive lines and started at least 11 games in each of the five seasons he played.

The Georgia product started all 12 games he appeared in during the 2020 campaign, so he is familiar with Cam Newton under center and will surely remain an important part of the offense as New England looks to bounce back from a 7-9 season.

It was the first time the Patriots missed the playoffs since the 2008 season.

Andrews earned a solid overall player grade of 67.7 from Pro Football Focus, which was all the more notable because he sat out the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs.

He now has a year of experience since his return and will look to lead New England back to the top of the AFC East.