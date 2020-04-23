Patriots' David Andrews Announces Return for 2020 Season After Blood Clots

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 22: David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots exits the field after the preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

David Andrews is returning to football. 

The New England Patriots center, who missed the entire 2019 season with blood clots, announced Thursday he has been cleared to play:

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

