Patriots' David Andrews Announces Return for 2020 Season After Blood Clots

Patriots' David Andrews Announces Return for 2020 Season After Blood ClotsApril 24, 2020
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
David Andrews is returning to football.
The New England Patriots center, who missed the entire 2019 season with blood clots, announced Thursday he has been cleared to play:
