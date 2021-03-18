    Mike Tyson Eyes More Boxing Matches After Comeback Fight: I Want to Do It Again

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 19, 2021

    Mike Tyson makes a fist during an interview with The Associated Press, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Tyson is in Dubai to announce the start of his worldwide boxing gym franchise. Tyson said Thursday that a city like Dubai can show people the best of the Middle East, its people and Islam. Tyson praised the sheikhdom as
    Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

    Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is itching to get back in the ring after his eight-round exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. last November.

    Tyson spoke on his "Hotboxin'" podcast (h/t Boxing Junkie) about how he felt following that bout, which was fought under adjusted rules (e.g. eight two-minute rounds, no knockouts, no official judges, 12-ounce gloves and fight to stop due to a bad cut).

    "I felt better than I anticipated. I thought I would be a little more nervous than I was, but I was relaxed. I felt like, wow, I could do some more, I could punch more combinations, I could do this and do that. I said, ‘Wow, this is interesting.’ And I want to do it again and I want to do it against someone I could go all out on. It made me interested in wanting to do it again.

    "I wanted to go the distance, I didn’t want to knock anybody out. That’s what people expected, but I wanted to go the distance."

    Tyson and Jones went the full eight rounds. The heavyweight appeared to get the better of the ex-four division world champion in Jones, but the three former WBC Champion judges called the bout a draw.

    Tyson is clearly interested in another fight with fewer restrictions. It appears his former heavyweight nemesis in Evander Holyfield is interested per comments made last December. We'll see if that comes to fruition, but for now, Tyson looks ready to gear up for another fight down the road.

