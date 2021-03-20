Edge Battles Uso, Owens and Zayn Reignite Feud and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The go-home episode of SmackDown before Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view featured a few solid matches and plenty of storyline development for the upcoming show and WrestleMania 37.

The women's tag team champions were in action in two separate matches. Nia Jax faced Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and Shayna Baszler faced Bianca Belair later in the show.

The men's tag team division also received a lot of attention, with two matches highlighting The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, the Mysterios and the champions, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Sami Zayn's documentary crew continued to film his antics as he took on Baron Corbin. He tried to convince Kevin Owens of the conspiracy against him, but it ended up leading to the longtime rivals reigniting their feud.

We also saw Edge compete in a SmackDown ring for the first time since 2011 in a match against Jey Uso. The winner would be named the special guest enforcer for Sunday's universal title bout between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

Let's take a look at these segments and how they will affect Fastlane and future events.