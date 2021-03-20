Edge Battles Uso, Owens and Zayn Reignite Feud and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Edge Battles Uso, Owens and Zayn Reignite Feud and More WWE SmackDown FalloutMarch 20, 2021
The go-home episode of SmackDown before Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view featured a few solid matches and plenty of storyline development for the upcoming show and WrestleMania 37.
The women's tag team champions were in action in two separate matches. Nia Jax faced Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and Shayna Baszler faced Bianca Belair later in the show.
The men's tag team division also received a lot of attention, with two matches highlighting The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, the Mysterios and the champions, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.
Sami Zayn's documentary crew continued to film his antics as he took on Baron Corbin. He tried to convince Kevin Owens of the conspiracy against him, but it ended up leading to the longtime rivals reigniting their feud.
We also saw Edge compete in a SmackDown ring for the first time since 2011 in a match against Jey Uso. The winner would be named the special guest enforcer for Sunday's universal title bout between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.
Let's take a look at these segments and how they will affect Fastlane and future events.
Sasha Banks Retains Title Against Nia Jax
Friday's SmackDown was the final show before Fastlane, but WWE wanted to make the go-home show feel special by featuring a match for a title not being defended Sunday.
The Boss put the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Nia Jax in the opening contest. Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair were both there to support their respective partners.
The Queen of Spades ended up being slightly responsible for Jax losing, and The Irresistible Force made sure to express her displeasure after the bout was over. She warned Baszler that a similar miscommunication could cost them the women's tag titles.
While this could have been done to plant the seeds for a title change, it felt more like it was meant to give Banks a victory before she and Belair lose Sunday.
When that happens, it will cause a fight between The Boss and The EST that will change their rivalry from friendly to bitter as they prepare to do battle at WrestleMania 37.
Later, when Baszler and Belair had their singles match, Jax and Banks left both women high and dry, which made it easy for Natalya and Tamina to take both of them out. WWE is building animosity between the sets of partners set to fight on Sunday, which makes the outcome of their match a lot less obvious than it was before SmackDown.
The Tag Title Scene Is Heating Up
The Street Profits met Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match on Friday's show. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins shockingly lost in less than five minutes.
As they celebrated their win, the Mysterios were confronted by Chad Gable and Otis. This led to a second match that saw Alpha Academy defeat the father-and-son duo. This all took place while Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were sitting on commentary.
This is clearly being done to set up a multi-team bout, but there are two possible outcomes: We will either get a three-way tag match to determine the No. 1 contenders or the champs will defend the belts against all three teams at WrestleMania.
Raw has a handful of great teams, but the division is nowhere near as strong as it used to be. If WWE wants to build it back up, using these four teams as a base for the SmackDown division is smart.
Otis and Gable have melded their styles to become a standout team, The Street Profits have been great since day one, the Mysterios have a unique family dynamic and the champions are two of the best workers on SmackDown.
A Fatal 4-Way with these teams at WrestleMania would be a great way to get everyone on the card and provide fans with a match that will be both exciting and unpredictable.
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Might Fight Forever
The feud that never seems to end is back. After losing to Corbin on Friday's show, Zayn attacked Owens when it became clear KO did not believe there was a conspiracy at play.
For the past couple of months, Zayn has been flanked by a documentary crew whom he claims will help him expose the truth about a plan to keep him down. As time has progressed, The Great Liberator has become more manic.
In recent weeks, KO and Zayn appeared to be back on good terms, and Owens even seemed to want to help his longtime friend find some semblance of peace. Those hopes died Friday.
Zayn's ambush will lead to a feud that will culminate with a match at WrestleMania. These two are incapable of having a bad match together, so WWE management knows it can put them in the ring for a big show.
The next few weeks will see this storyline develop. WWE will probably draw from the pair's previous feuds to help highlight their program and show the long history of friendship and animosity between them.
Edge Competes in a SmackDown Ring for the 1st Time Since 2011
For the first time since he left WWE in 2011 because of a neck injury, Edge competed in a match on Friday's episode of SmackDown.
His first TV bout in almost a decade was against Jey Uso, a man who has been integral to Reigns retaining the Universal Championship on more than one occasion. With Reigns and Edge set to fight over the title at WrestleMania, Uso was looking to soften up The Rated-R Superstar.
Bryan was on commentary but Reigns was not near the ring for his cousin's match, which is par for the course for The Head of the Table. His relationship with Uso has been one-sided since this whole Tribal Chief angle began.
The Ultimate Opportunist won the match and the right to serve as the special guest enforcer during Reigns vs. Bryan at Fastlane. Since he will be facing the winner at 'Mania, whoever leaves with the title could find themselves on the receiving end of a Spear.
Fastlane is only set to include five matches, but there is a good chance a sixth is added for the pre-show. Every bout will have some kind of impact on something else that will happen at the next PPV, so this is an important stop on The Road to WrestleMania.