Each MLB Team's Best Trade Chip for 2021

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Just under two weeks remain until Opening Day, and most of the offseason activity is done.

Blockbuster trades were a major storyline in these past few months. The San Diego Padres signaled their intent to contend for a World Series by acquiring Yu Darvish and Blake Snell. The New York Mets did the same by nabbing Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco. Will there be any more in store during the season?

Let's take a closer look at each team's best trade chip for 2021. There has to be a semblance of realism, so you will not see Mike Trout as the Los Angeles Angels' selection, though he would likely net the largest return in baseball history.

The selections for contending clubs are more likely to involve top prospects or young players whose paths to playing time might be blocked.

Teams in rebuild mode or on the cusp of transition are not likely to deal young talent but might ship off veterans or stars in the final year of their contracts.