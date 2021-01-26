Josh Hader Trade Rumors: Brewers Have 'Overwhelming' Asking Price for Reliever

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers "continue to listen to trade inquiries" on star reliever Josh Hader, according to Robert Murray of FanSided, but they are asking for an "overwhelming" return.

Per that report, the Brewers "believe [Hader] is the best left-handed reliever in baseball."

The 26-year-old Hader and the Brewers agreed to a one-year, $6.7 million deal earlier in January to avoid arbitration. He has two years of arbitration remaining before he can become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Hader has emerged as one of the game's best relievers and is a two-time All-Star. Last season, he finished 1-2 with a 3.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 19 innings (21 appearances). His 13 saves led the National League.

Still, it was a down year for Hader, who had posted three straight years with a sub-3.00 ERA and two straight years with a sub-.900 WHIP before the 2020 season. He also recorded 37 saves in 2019.

If Hader is indeed on the trade block, a vibrant market would likely materialize due to his impressive resume. Given that he's under club control for three more seasons, the Brewers can hold out for a huge offer.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Teams with bullpen needs will be on alert if more reports suggest Hader is on the block. For a Brewers team that has reached the postseason in three straight years, however, holding onto him for the time being would also make plenty of sense.