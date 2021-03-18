Stephon Gilmore Trade Rumors: Patriots Aren't Actively Shopping Star CB

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Stephon Gilmore has come up in trade conversations, but the New England Patriots "are not actively shopping" the veteran cornerback, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.



Gilmore is reportedly seeking a new contract and a trade could help him find the money he is seeking elsewhere, but "nothing has ever come close to materializing," per Howe.

The 30-year-old earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection this past season and was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he led the league in both interceptions (six) and passes defended (20).

Though Gilmore played well in 2020, a positive COVID-19 test and a quad injury limited him to just 11 games as the Patriots struggled with a 7-9 record.

He now heads into the final year of his contract with a $16.3 million cap hit, although he will only earn $7.5 million during the year, per Howe.

New England has been the busiest team in the NFL this offseason with numerous additions, including Matt Judon, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Kyle Van Noy. It could help turn things around after the franchise's first losing season since 2000, although the moves might also leave fewer funds to keep the current players.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported earlier this month Gilmore could be on the trade block with the Patriots unwilling to agree to a new deal. Trading the cornerback would also save New England $7.3 million against the cap, per Sportac.

However, New England appears to be in no hurry to part with one of its best players.