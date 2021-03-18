Blazers' Damian Lillard Says His 3-Point Shooting Range Is 'As Deep as Anybody'

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will put his three-point shooting range up against anyone in the NBA.

Speaking to Mark Medina of USA Today, Lillard said his range is "as deep as anybody."

Stephen Curry, who Lillard told Medina is "the best shooter ever," made long-range three-point shooting a regular staple of his game. The Golden State Warriors star routinely takes shots from unusual places on the court, in the tunnel and in the stands during pregame warmups.

Since the start of the 2019-20 season, though, Lillard has been the go-to player for long-range shooting.

Medina noted that Lillard makes 40.6 percent of his attempts from 25-29 feet and 33.3 percent of his attempts between 30-34 feet this season. The six-time All-Star is shooting 38.8 percent overall from three-point range on a career-high 11.3 attempts per game.

The increased use and success rate of three-pointers has helped Lillard become an even better scorer. He's averaging 30.5 points per game this season after averaging 30 points in 2019-20.

The Blazers are currently the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with a 23-16 record, despite only having CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic for a combined 26 games thus far because of injuries. Lillard is having an MVP-caliber season as he looks to lead Portland into the playoffs for the eighth straight year.