    Kings Trade Rumors: Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield Unlikely to Be Moved

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021

    Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The Sacramento Kings are reportedly unlikely to trade Harrison Barnes or Buddy Hield ahead of the March 25 deadline.

    "I talked to a couple people just in the last couple hours just to get a feel for these guys and what people around the league think may happen," Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck said on the Locked on Kings podcast. "One of the things I heard was that essentially they're only going to trade Barnes and Hield if they're blown away by an offer. Not because they overvalue them, but because Vivek Ranadive wants to be competitive. He doesn't want to tank."

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal, Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks and P.J. Tucker landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him. 

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick and George Hill could all be on the move to help contenders.

