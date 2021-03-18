Jets Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster Talks Held in FA After Corey Davis Contract

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The New York Jets are reportedly "having conversations" with free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who spent the past four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Thursday the interest in Smith-Schuster shows the Jets "may not be done adding playmakers" despite signing former Tennessee Titans wideout Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million deal.

New York could be exploring whether it could add Smith-Schuster, a 2018 Pro Bowl selection, while still saving money. The release of Jamison Crowder before the final season of his three-year, $28.5 million contract would create $10.4 million in cap space for 2021.

The Jets' interest in the former Steelers standout otherwise wouldn't make much sense since it would bury fellow receiver Denzel Mims, the team's 2020 second-round pick, on the depth chart.

Smith-Schuster recorded 97 catches for 831 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns for Pittsburgh last season. He tallied career bests in receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,426) in 2018.

The Jets' passing game would feature far more upside next season if they have big-play weapons Davis and Mims on the outside with Smith-Schuster in the slot and Chris Herndon at the tight end.

It's the type of pass-catching group quarterback Sam Darnold hasn't benefited from during the three years since the franchise selected him with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Whether he's still the team's starter to open 2021 is uncertain since it owns the second selection in this year's draft.

That said, the Jets figure to face ample competition for Smith-Schuster in free agency. That includes the Steelers, who "haven't closed the door" on a reunion with the 24-year-old USC product, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

New York does face pressure to continue to upgrade its roster to keep pace in the increasingly competitive AFC East.

The Buffalo Bills brought back most of the players from last season's division-winning squad, and the New England Patriots have made several key signings. The Miami Dolphins are also a threat after just missing the playoffs with a 10-6 record in 2020.

It creates an uphill battle as the Jets try to make a quick turnaround after a 2-14 season, but a couple more marquee signings combined with the top-five pick would help the cause.