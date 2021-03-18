AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings with Christian Cage, Kenny Omega and Sting

Photo credit: AEW

AEW Dynamite continued its winning ways over WWE NXT in the Wednesday night wrestling war this week, scoring another ratings victory.

According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite averaged 768,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while WWE NXT brought in 597,000 viewers during its two-hour show on USA Network.

The talk of AEW was the main event match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. In addition to being the first women's match to ever main-event Dynamite, it was an Unsanctioned Lights Out match, meaning there were no rules.

Baker vs. Rosa was a hardcore affair, as both women pulled out all the stops and utilized tons of different gimmicks throughout the match, including steel chairs, tables, ladders and even thumbtacks.

Rosa won after hitting Baker with a Thunder Driver through a table, but they both gained a great deal of respect, as they were battered and bloody at the end of the match.

MJF explained his actions from last week on Dynamite as well, revealing that it was always his plan to turn on Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. MJF also divulged that the name of his new stable is The Pinnacle.

Also, Christian Cage spoke for the first time, confirming his desire to take the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega, but stressing the importance of picking up some wins before challenging Omega.

Other key moments and results included Cody Rhodes beating Penta El Zero Miedo; Jade Cargill defeating Dani Jordyn; Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade beating Jurassic Express and Bear Country; Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeating The Good Brothers; and Rey Fenix beating Angelico.

The main event of NXT was an unexpected tag team match pitting NXT champion Finn Balor and Karrion Kross against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

At the top of the show, Balor and Kross agreed to face each other at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, but they were interrupted by Lorcan and Burch, leading to a title match later in the night.

Kross took advantage of the situation in the main event, as he brutally attacked Balor, allowing Lorcan to pin him. Kross then continued his attack on Balor after the bell to close the show.

In other major news, NXT UK champion Walter made his long-awaited return to NXT, attacking Tommaso Ciampa with his Imperium mates after Ciampa beat Barthel.

Cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin returned as well, confronting the other Cruiserweight champion in Santos Escobar. They agreed to a match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to prove who the real champ is.

Additionally, LA Knight won his debut match against August Grey, Dakota Kai defeated Zoey Stark followed by NXT Women's champion Io Shirai challenging Raquel Gonzalez for a match at TakeOver, Dexter Lumis beat Austin Theory, and Kyle O'Reilly got arrested after trying to run Adam Cole off the road.

