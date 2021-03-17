Balor vs. Kross Set for NXT Title Match at WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

WWE.com

WWE NXT champion Finn Balor will be defending his title against Karrion Kross at WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.

The two men traded words at each other to kick off Wednesday's edition of WWE NXT, referencing their recently announced title matchup.

By the end of the segment, they accepted a challenge from tag team champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to take their belts.

Balor has held the NXT title since Sept. 8, 2020, when he defeated Adam Cole for the vacant title. Kross held the belt before Balor but was forced to vacate the championship because of a separated shoulder.

Kross returned to NXT television in December, but he has not fought for the title yet. In the interim, Balor defended his belt against Kyle O'Reilly (twice), Pete Dunne and Cole. Balor's match against Kross will mark his fifth title defense.

The last defense against Cole took place last week at WWE NXT, and the show ended with Balor and Kross staring each other down as the screen faded to black.

The WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver pay-per-view will take place over two days on Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8.