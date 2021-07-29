Report: Ricky Rubio, 2nd-Round Pick Traded to Cavs; T-Wolves Get Taurean Prince

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Ricky Rubio's second stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves was much shorter than his first.

Minnesota traded the point guard and a 2022 second-round pick and cash to the to the Cleveland Cavaliers for forward Taurean Prince, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



The Timberwolves selected Rubio with the No. 5 pick of the 2009 NBA draft, although he did not come to the league until the 2011-12 campaign. He played his first six seasons with Minnesota, the next two with the Utah Jazz and the 2019-20 season with the Phoenix Suns.

The Oklahoma City Thunder then acquired the Spaniard in the trade that sent Chris Paul to the Suns prior to this past season and then traded him to the Timberwolves before he even played a game.

Rubio is now on the move again, though he may just be a rental for the Cavs considering his contract only runs through the 2021-22 campaign.

The 30-year-old averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game during the past season for Minnesota. His scoring numbers dropped after he posted double figures in the previous six seasons, but he has always been known as someone who looks to facilitate first.

Rubio averaged 8.8 assists per game in 2019-20 in Phoenix, which marked the sixth time in his career he dished out more than 8.0 dimes a night.

In addition to the passing, Rubio is a solid perimeter defender who can guard the opponent's best ball-handlers for stretches and take some of the defensive pressure off his team's primary scorers.

Ideally for the Cavaliers, he will use that passing and defense to help them make a playoff run.

While the veteran doesn't have much postseason experience with just 11 games total for the Jazz, he played some of the best basketball of his career in those contests and averaged 14.6 points, 7.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals a night.

That type of impact could help swing a series.