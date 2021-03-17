Winners and Losers from Rockets-Bucks P.J. Tucker Trade

0 of 5

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Shortly before Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks tipped off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Eastern Conference contender had just acquired reinforcements from the Houston Rockets.

"Houston is trading PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and Bucks' 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and 2023 unprotected first-round pick," he tweeted. "Houston also gets right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's FRP pick unless it falls 1-9."

As noted by ESPN's Tim MacMahon, there's almost no way that pick swap won't happen. FiveThirtyEight gives the Bucks less than a 1 percent chance to be in the lottery. That part of the trade almost feels more like an exercise in semantics than anything else.

Ultimately, this looks like the Bucks landing Tucker, one of this trade season's prized targets, and the Rockets netting one first-round pick for a soon-to-be-36-year-old posting career lows (or near career lows) in field-goal percentage, three-point percentage and effective field-goal percentage.

In the immediate aftermath, it feels like the Rockets are the biggest winners, but this is good for a number of parties, potentially bad for one and probably tough for the outgoing Bucks.