    Panthers' Updated Depth Chart After Haason Reddick, Denzel Perryman Contracts

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 18, 2021

    Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52)) defends during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
    Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

    The Carolina Panthers have reportedly agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman, ex-Arizona Cardinals edge-rusher Haason Reddick and Los Angeles Rams defensive end Morgan Fox on Wednesday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and The Athletic's Joe Person.  

    Carolina has also released free safety Tre Boston, and Matt Lombardo of FanSided reported that the Panthers appear to be moving on from cornerback Rasul Douglas.

    Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has certainly been busy overhauling the roster, and there's plenty of work to go.

    For now, here's a look at where the Panthers' depth chart may stand after a flurry of moves. Depth charts were constructed via reference to Ourlads and Over the Cap.

                

    Depth Chart

    QB: Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Will Grier, Tommy Stevens

    RB: Christian McCaffreyReggie Bonnafon, Trenton Cannon

    WR 1: DJ Moore

    WR 2: Robby Anderson

    WR 3: Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood

    TE: Ian ThomasColin Thompson, Giovanni Ricci, Stephen Sullivan

    LT: Greg Little, Cameron Erving, Aaron Monteiro

    LG: Dennis Daley, Mike Horton

    C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg

    RG: Pat Elflein

    RT: Taylor Moton, Trenton Scott, Matt Kaskey

                           

    LDE: Brian Burns, Morgan Fox, Marquise Haynes, Austin Larkin

    DT: Bravvion Roy

    DT: Derrick Brown, Mike Panasiuk

    RDE: Hasson Reddick, Yetur Gross-Matos

    OLB: Shaq Thompson, Clay Johnston

    MLB: Denzel Perryman, Daniel Bituli

    OLB: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr., Chris Orr

    CB: Donte Jackson, Myles Hartsfield

    CB: Troy Pride Jr., Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

    FS: Sean Chandler

    SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson

        

    K: Joey Slye

    P: Joseph Charlton

    LS: JJ Jansen

            

    Offensive Depth Chart Notes

    The Panthers apparently want to move on from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who still has two years remaining on his deal.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Carolina included him in a potential trade package for Detroit Lions signal-caller Matthew Stafford but was turned down. The Lions eventually dealt Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

    Person also reported that the team is now "locked in" on acquiring Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson via trade.

    The Panthers also have the option of taking a quarterback eighth overall in the NFL draft, although they may have to move up to get a top-four choice. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there will be four quarterbacks taken within the top six or seven.

    Elsewhere, the Panthers could look to upgrade at the third wide receiver spot with Curtis Samuel rumored to be leaving town.

    NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reported that Samuel is a target for the Washington Football Team. Carolina will return D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson in 2021.

       

    Defensive Depth Chart Notes

    Person noted that Reddick should be a "Day 1 starter" opposite Brian Burns. Reddick broke out last year in his fourth season with the Arizona Cardinals, amassing 12.5 sacks, five of which came in one game against the New York Giants.

    He's on a one-year, "prove-it" deal with Carolina, who will hope that he can replicate last year's production.

    Perryman should take over for Tamir Whitehead in hopes of strengthening the linebacker unit. Following in the footsteps of franchise legend Luke Kuechly, who retired after the 2019 season, is a tall order.

    However, Perryman could be a huge boost to the second level of the Panther defense. Pro Football Focus posted some encouraging stats:

    Fox was a rotational defensive end in the Rams' 3-4 scheme. In Carolina, Fox figures to have a more prominent role. The team is paying him $7 million guaranteed on a two-year deal, showcasing its commitment to the player. Look for him to see the field plenty in Carolina.

    Lots of work was done to take care of the Panthers' front seven. With the release of Boston and the presumed departure of Douglas, Fitterer figures to reload in the secondary as well.

