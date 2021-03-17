Panthers' Updated Depth Chart After Haason Reddick, Denzel Perryman Contracts

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman, ex-Arizona Cardinals edge-rusher Haason Reddick and Los Angeles Rams defensive end Morgan Fox on Wednesday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and The Athletic's Joe Person.

Carolina has also released free safety Tre Boston, and Matt Lombardo of FanSided reported that the Panthers appear to be moving on from cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has certainly been busy overhauling the roster, and there's plenty of work to go.

For now, here's a look at where the Panthers' depth chart may stand after a flurry of moves. Depth charts were constructed via reference to Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Depth Chart

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Will Grier, Tommy Stevens

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Reggie Bonnafon, Trenton Cannon

WR 1: DJ Moore

WR 2: Robby Anderson

WR 3: Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood



TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson, Giovanni Ricci, Stephen Sullivan

LT: Greg Little, Cameron Erving, Aaron Monteiro

LG: Dennis Daley, Mike Horton

C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg

RG: Pat Elflein

RT: Taylor Moton, Trenton Scott, Matt Kaskey



LDE: Brian Burns, Morgan Fox, Marquise Haynes, Austin Larkin

DT: Bravvion Roy

DT: Derrick Brown, Mike Panasiuk

RDE: Hasson Reddick, Yetur Gross-Matos

OLB: Shaq Thompson, Clay Johnston

MLB: Denzel Perryman, Daniel Bituli

OLB: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr., Chris Orr



CB: Donte Jackson, Myles Hartsfield

CB: Troy Pride Jr., Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

FS: Sean Chandler

SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson

K: Joey Slye

P: Joseph Charlton

LS: JJ Jansen

Offensive Depth Chart Notes

The Panthers apparently want to move on from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who still has two years remaining on his deal.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Carolina included him in a potential trade package for Detroit Lions signal-caller Matthew Stafford but was turned down. The Lions eventually dealt Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

Person also reported that the team is now "locked in" on acquiring Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson via trade.

The Panthers also have the option of taking a quarterback eighth overall in the NFL draft, although they may have to move up to get a top-four choice. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there will be four quarterbacks taken within the top six or seven.

Elsewhere, the Panthers could look to upgrade at the third wide receiver spot with Curtis Samuel rumored to be leaving town.

NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reported that Samuel is a target for the Washington Football Team. Carolina will return D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson in 2021.

Defensive Depth Chart Notes

Person noted that Reddick should be a "Day 1 starter" opposite Brian Burns. Reddick broke out last year in his fourth season with the Arizona Cardinals, amassing 12.5 sacks, five of which came in one game against the New York Giants.

He's on a one-year, "prove-it" deal with Carolina, who will hope that he can replicate last year's production.

Perryman should take over for Tamir Whitehead in hopes of strengthening the linebacker unit. Following in the footsteps of franchise legend Luke Kuechly, who retired after the 2019 season, is a tall order.

However, Perryman could be a huge boost to the second level of the Panther defense. Pro Football Focus posted some encouraging stats:

Fox was a rotational defensive end in the Rams' 3-4 scheme. In Carolina, Fox figures to have a more prominent role. The team is paying him $7 million guaranteed on a two-year deal, showcasing its commitment to the player. Look for him to see the field plenty in Carolina.

Lots of work was done to take care of the Panthers' front seven. With the release of Boston and the presumed departure of Douglas, Fitterer figures to reload in the secondary as well.