Report: Lu Dort's Contract Guaranteed by Thunder for 2021-22, 2022-23 Seasons

Garett Fisbeck/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly guaranteeing the final two years (2021-22, 2022-23) on Lu Dort's contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, Dort will make $1.7 million next season and the Thunder will hold a $1.9 million player option in 2022-23 after fully guaranteeing his deal. Given his production, that puts him on one of the best contracts in basketball.

Dort, 21, has been fantastic for the Thunder since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. During his rookie season he averaged 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from three while impressing with his defense and effort across 36 games (28 starts).

But he's taken a major leap in his second year, averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three. He's OKC's third-leading scorer this season behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (23.6 PPG) and Al Horford (14.4 PPG).

Dort has quickly gone from being an addition for the Thunder shortly before the team participated in the Orlando bubble last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic to a key role player going forward.

With a slew of future draft picks and intriguing young talents like SGA, Dort, Darius Bazley, Aleksej Pokusevski and Theo Maledon, the 17-23 Thunder are fully immersed in a rebuild. Finding gems like Dort is always key to a successful rebuild, whether it's via the draft or in the pool of undrafted free agents.

Now, the Thunder will have him around for two more seasons on an incredibly team-friendly deal.