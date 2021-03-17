Lavonte David: 'I Guarantee' Bucs Will Win Super Bowl Again If We Keep Everyone

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have spent the offseason working to bring back some of their key free agents, and linebacker Lavonte David, who will return for his 10th season with the team, thinks that bodes well for their near future.

"If we get everybody back, I guarantee we'll win it again," David said on the I Am Athlete podcast (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

David, who has missed just seven games through his nine seasons in the league, agreed to a two-year, $25 million extension with the Bucs last week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The defending Super Bowl champions also re-signed linebacker Shaq Barrett and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who became a free agent for the first time.

There are still a number of players who were critical pieces in the Bucs' run to the Super Bowl championship that are on the free-agent market for the upcoming season. Among them is five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh, who has appeared in every game since 2012.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday that the team is in "talks" with Tampa Bay regarding his return.

Offensively, running back Leonard Fournette, who outperformed his regular-season contributions with 300 rushing yards and 148 receiving yards in the postseason, is reportedly "weighing an offer" to stick around with the Bucs, though the Seattle Seahawks are also in play, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who posted 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games with Tampa Bay, is also a free agent, though there have been few updates regarding his status.

Whoever is in Tampa Bay next year, they'll be working alongside Tom Brady, who agreed to an extension that keeps him in Tampa through 2022, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t Jenna Laine of ESPN).