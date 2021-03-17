    Richie Incognito, Raiders Agree to Reported 1-Year, $2.6M Contract

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 17, 2021
    Oakland Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
    D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with Richie Incognito, just more than a week after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported they would cut the left guard due to salary cap issues.

    Incognito broke Wednesday's news himself:

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that the one-year deal was worth $2.6 million, with $1.1 million guaranteed. 

    The four-time Pro Bowler sat out the 2018 season but returned in 2019, joining the Raiders for 12 starts. But in 2020, he was hindered by an Achilles injury that required surgery after two starts. 

    When Rapoport first reported that the team planned to part ways with the 37-year-old, he noted that Incognito was "100 percent healthy." 

    Before his release, the veteran was riding a two-year, $14 million extension that he signed in December 2019.

    In a return to the Raiders, Incognito will suit up again with Denzelle Good, who the team re-signed to a two-year deal earlier Wednesday. The reported deals for both players come as the Raiders spent much of the early offseason ripping apart their offensive line, with Trent Brown headed to the New England Patriots and Pro Bowler Rodney Harrison being released

    The return of Incognito provides stability on the offensive line, though it may only be temporary, because he'll be celebrating his 38th birthday in July, while Good turned 30 last week. 

