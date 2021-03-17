Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans Expected to Move QB Despite Denying Interest

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Despite indicating they intend to keep Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans might part ways with the starting quarterback this offseason.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain tweeted Wednesday: "The Texans haven't said they're not trading Watson since January. I expect him to be traded."

That matches a report from Joseph Person of The Athletic on Tuesday that said "most league insiders" think Texans general manager Nick Caserio will deal Watson, and it could happen "prior to the April 29-May 1 draft to maximize the return."

Carson Wentz was the latest domino to fall in the trade market as he was shipped to Indianapolis, where he will be reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich.

The splash move came on the heels of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams shaking up the NFL landscape when the teams agreed to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the deal.

Meanwhile, Watson tops the list of players in the rumor mill after his reported trade request following a disappointing 4-12 season. Outside of Watson, Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold are among the quarterbacks who have been linked to moves.

