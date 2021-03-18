Prospects 76ers Fans Should Watch in March Madness 2021

0 of 3

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are perched atop the Eastern Conference standings and right in the thick of the NBA championship race.

That's great news in almost every area. What it means for the upcoming draft might be the only exception.

There, the Sixers could be making one of the final picks of the opening round. It's possible to find talent in that range, but the hit rate drops the further you move down the draft board.

Here are three players who could be available in Philadelphia's range and are worth monitoring at March Madness.