Jeremy Lin on 'Heartbreaking' Atlanta-Area Shootings: 'We Cannot Lose Hope'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

NBA G League guard Jeremy Lin commented Wednesday on the Atlanta-area shootings that resulted in the deaths of eight people, including six Asian women.

Lin, who is of Taiwanese descent, tweeted the following on the tragedy:

According to CNN's Madeline Holcombe, the shootings took place at three massage parlors in and around Atlanta on Tuesday.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested Tuesday night about 150 miles south of Atlanta, and authorities believe he was likely responsible for the shootings, per Holcombe.

The 32-year-old Lin currently plays in the G League, but he is among the most popular and well-known players of Asian descent in NBA history.

He spent nine seasons in the league with the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors, winning an NBA championship with the Raptors in 2018-19.

The Harvard alum spent last season playing in the Chinese Basketball Association for the Beijing Ducks before returning stateside to play for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors.

Lin has long been outspoken about race issues, especially those involving the Asian community.

Last month, Lin wrote on Facebook: "Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called 'coronavirus' on the court."

The NBA subsequently launched an investigation, and the league identified the player who allegedly made the racist remark. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, a league official said the matter would be handled internally after Lin supported the idea of not naming the player.