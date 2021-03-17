2021 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Top Prospects in NCAA Tournament

2 of 4

Young Kwak/Associated Press

There are two tiers at the top of this draft class. The first separates Cade Cunningham from everyone else. The second sets a line of demarcation past the top five of Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

By the time this tournament is finished, Mobley and Suggs could have their own tier in the second and third spots.

While Mobley gets the edge in our mock, Suggs isn't far behind. He doesn't always have to do heavy lifting thanks to his loaded supporting cast in Spokane, but when the Bulldogs need their floor general to move the needle, he can provide electricity few superheroes could summon.

He went for 27 points and seven threes against Iowa. He dropped 24 points and eight dimes on Kansas. He had 47 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists across two tilts with BYU.

Given Gonzaga's chance to go on a lengthy run, Suggs should be on the cusp of a captivating tournament that will finish with him cemented inside of the top three.