Men's NCAA Tournament: Top 9 Sweet 16 Games Since 2000

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Kentucky won this game by 12, which belies how competitive it was, as well as how highly anticipated. This matchup was a rematch of the epic regular-season game in which the Hoosiers stunned the Wildcats with a last-second three for the win. When they met in the Sweet 16, tension was high.

The game did not disappoint. Indiana produced a balanced effort with scoring up and down the roster. Kentucky got big performances from star freshmen Anthony Davis, who only scored nine points but contributed in a variety of other ways, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who had 24 points. They became the No. 1 and 2 overall picks, respectively, in the NBA draft later that year.

Indiana's stars, Cody Zeller and Victor Oladipo, also had big nights. Christian Watford led the effort with 27 points, and the Hoosiers kept it close for most of the game.

The Wildcats held a three-point lead at halftime and pulled away late to secure a spot in the Elite Eight. They went to win the national championship.