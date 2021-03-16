    Zach Ertz Trade Rumors: Eagles Give TE Permission to Seek Move

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 16, 2021
    Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz walks to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles have granted tight end Zach Ertz permission to seek a trade, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who also noted that "several teams have been engaged."

    Ertz, 30, has played eight NFL seasons, making three Pro Bowls. He led the Eagles with 74 catches and 824 receiving yards during the team's 2017 Super Bowl-winning campaign while adding eight touchdowns.

    Injuries slowed down Ertz in 2020. A high ankle sprain kept him out for five games, and he finished with just 36 catches for 335 yards and one score in 11 contests overall.

    The Eagles would be set at the position sans Ertz, who was largely excellent during his Philadelphia tenure.

    Philadelphia still has Dallas Goedert, who had 46 catches for 524 yards and three scores last year, under contract for one more season. Ertz also has one year left on his deal after the 2022 and 2023 seasons were voided in his contract, per Over the Cap.

    The Eagles can also opt to add a high-end prospect in Florida's Kyle Pitts at the position with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

    As for Ertz, interest should be there, as Rapoport said. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN tweeted that he expected the Buffalo Bills to be in the mix. Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP posited that the Los Angeles Chargers could be an option, throwing out the idea of L.A. sending wideout Mike Williams in return.

    Nate Taylor of The Athletic reported that the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs have shown interest too.

    The interest is clearly there, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted that the Eagles still need to be on the same page with Ertz's representation about trade compensation in return for the tight end.

    "Still comes down to the Eagles agreeing on trade compensation but this step means Zach Ertz's agent can massage the entire deal," Garafolo tweeted. "Ertz wants it done. Team wants proper comp. Let's see where it goes."

    Ultimately, it appears Ertz's days in Philadelphia are numbered and that the tight end could be on the move soon.

