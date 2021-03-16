49ers Rumors: Trent Williams Free Agency Pursuit 'An All-Hands-on-Deck Effort'

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers remain firmly committed in their efforts to re-sign left tackle Trent Williams, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

"Nothing yet but trust me...this is an all-hands-on-deck effort," a team source told Russini.

The 49ers acquired Williams from the Washington Football Team during the 2020 offseason. He played nine seasons for Washington, making seven Pro Bowls. He continued his fantastic play in San Francisco by earning his eighth Pro Bowl bid but is now a free agent.

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the fifth-best free agent in the 2021 class:

"After not playing a snap in 2019, Williams is back in his rightful place as one of the league’s best offensive tackles. He can play in any scheme, moving defenders at the point of attack or cutting them off on the backside of zone plays, while linebackers must keep their head on a swivel because he attacks the second level with a vengeance.

"Williams has basically never had a bad season in the NFL, with his rookie year being by far the lowest overall PFF grade he has posted (63.4). He hit at least a 75.6 mark in every other season and 2020 is now the third time he’s led all offensive tackles in PFF grade (91.9). He has shown elite-level play in multiple schemes and now multiple cities, and he looks capable of being the next great left tackle to play well into their 30s at a high level."

Re-signing Williams won't be cheap. PFF predicted that he will ink a four-year, $80 million deal, and Greg Papa of KNBR (h/t John Lund of KNBR) noted that's the contract currently on the table from San Francisco:

Williams is worth it, though.

The 49ers have received stellar left tackle play for years thanks to Joe Staley, who retired during the 2020 offseason. They were able to make a seamless transition to Williams to keep one of the most important positions on the football field stable, and they're now looking to return to the playoffs following a six-win season marred by injuries.

Keeping Williams around only helps the 49ers achieve that goal even if the price is steep.